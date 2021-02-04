22 C
Abuja
WAKEorg condoles with ECOWAS on Prof. AMADO. . .

By Nzeh Frankwhite

The leadership of West Africa Knowledge Economic organisation WAKEorg, has commiserated with the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), on the recent demise of one of theirs, Prof Leopold AMADO, who until his death was the ECOWAS commissioner for Education, Science and Culture.

According to statement jointly signed by Prof Ahmed Dan-Fulani (Chairman) and Joel Dappa (Secretary), Prof AMADO, whom they described as a perfect gentleman and Ambassador extraordinaire, was at the verge of pioneering a new economic and scientific frontier for the region. The statement read in parts

“With sadness we learnt of the unfortunate and untimely death of an illustrious son of Africa and your Commissioner, Prof. Leopoldo AMADO. 

The Board of Trustees and members of staff of West Africa Knowledge Economic Organisation (WAKEOrg) commiserate with you, the entire team of ECOWAS especially his immediate staff, wife and children and pray the Almighty God to console everyone, comfort his immediate family, give them the confidence to carry on and grant eternal rest to the soul of Prof. AMADO.


WAKEOrg have had the rare opportunity but with great privilege to have worked with Prof. AMADO over the years. He was a perfect gentleman, an Ambassador extraordinaire, Diplomat par excellence and was at the verge of pioneering a new economic and scientific frontier for the region. In our many meetings, he encapsulates the region with a vision of KNOWLEDGE and SMART THINKING as a driver for economic prosperity, sustainability and political stability and we kindly request ECOWAS under Your Excellency’s forward thinking leadership to sustain this vision as a legacy in his honour”.


Please accept our deepest condolences and at WAKEOrg, we will endeavor to work with Your Excellency and ECOWAS to see to fruition Prof. AMADO’s vision and equally immortalize this illustrious Diplomat in ways he had requested and expected WAKEOrg to pilot our proposed relationship outcomes with ECOWAS. 


Kindly convey our heartfelt pains to the immediate family of our departed Ambassador

