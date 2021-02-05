Ekweremadu jnr is dead

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu



The Enugu state commissioner for transport who is a junior brother to Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Chief Mathias Ekweremadu, is reported to have died this afternoon.



According to reports, he slumped into comatose while attending a caucus meeting at the state house of assembly. He was rushed instantly to Niger Foundation, a nearby private hospital where he was confirmed death.



He was a member of the state house of assembly and represented Aninri constituency in the last dispensation.



Further details of his death are yet to be made known by the family as at the time of filing this report.