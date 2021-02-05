22 C
Politics

KANSIEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Newly Elected Kano LG Chairmen, Counsellors

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has presented certificates of return to all the newly elected Local Government Chairmen  and Ward Counsellors in the state. 


The AUTHORITY reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) cleared all the seats during the January 16 Local Government elections held across the state. 
Arrangements have also been concluded to swear them in, soon. 


Speaking during the occasion held at KANSIEC headquarters,  the chairman of the Commission, Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka said, “following their success at the polls,  it is a duty upon the Commission to present certificates of return to them.


” We have gathered this afternoon to present a certificate of return to each of the fourty four local government chairmen, their deputies and four hundred and eighty four councillors duly elected on the 16th of January, 2021 to run their offices for the next three years.”

Prof. Sheka admonished the recipients of the certificates to remain committed in leading their people and initiate programmes that have direct bearing to the life of common man and pay more emphasis in the areas of security.


On behalf of the Chairmen-elect, the chairman-elect of Minibar Local Government, Alhaji Saleh Ado Minjibir appreciated Kano state government,KANSIEC and all other stakeholders for making the election a huge success.


He gave their assurance of rendering selfless service to the electorates to justify the confidence reposed in them.

