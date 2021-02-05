NSCDC: CSO blast NGO for attempt to malign Abdullahi Gana

PRESS RELEASE

The attention of Centre for Media Advocacy (CMA) has been drawn to the online media publication by an obscure non-governmental organization (NGO) which lays claim to the name ‘Global Alliance Against Graft (GAG).’ The publication was titled, “NSCDC: CSOs Urge Buhari to Call Aregbesola to Order, Recall Gana.”

Ordinarily, CMA would have ignored the publication, but is spurred to respond due to the fact that the publication is fake news and glaringly the handiwork of mischief makers, agent provocateurs and political jobbers. In the first instance, the so-called GAG does not have the authority to speak on behalf of the erstwhile Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu. CMA investigations came to the conclusion that the NGO does not also have Gana’s endorsement, but are only out, hell-bent on tarnishing the hard-earned reputation of Gana Muhammadu.

The publication claims that there is a war of attrition between Gana and the current acting Commandant-General, Hilary Madu. CMA assures that this claim is utterly false.

CMA recalls that Gana has served this country meritoriously and has since moved on and is now pre-occupied with the state of affairs of the country in other directions. CMA further stresses that GAG does not have the approval or sanction of Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu. The group is only executing the perceived plan by fifth columnists to draw Gana’s name into the mud.

In view of the foregoing, CMA wishes to reiterate to well-meaning Nigerians that Gana has not authorized the publication in question; neither is he aware of such in the public domain and has therefore authorized CMA to call on Nigerians to jettison and disregard the release which was willfully carried out to malign his reputation.

As an official endorsement to Gana’s selfless service to the nation, CMA recalls that the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Aliyu, recently felicitated with the erstwhile Commandant-General (CG), Abdullahi Gana, on his 58th birthday.



Ms Aliyu in a recent birthday message to Gana commended him for his invaluable contributions to the peace and safety of the country.



These were her words: “I am pleased to join other family and friends in felicitating with you on your birthday.



“Your reign as the Commandant-General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has witnessed a lot of growth and progress within the NSCDC, especially at a time when the nation needs it most.



“Your invaluable contributions to the peace and safety of our country Nigeria cannot be underestimated.



“May the Almighty Allah continue to grant you wisdom, guidance and good health to discharge your duties,’’ Ms Aliyu prayed.



Similarly, former ICPC Chairman and current Acting Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, Esq. has acknowledged Gana’s managerial dexterity. Ekpo Nta, Esq., in his message to the erstwhile CG of NSCDC, stated: “I am very proud of your achievements in terms of infrastructural and human capital development and indeed organisational reputation. We pray and look forward to you continuing to provide the excellent services you are providing the nation. (May the Almighty) protect you and your family.”

Consequently, CMA hereby calls on the media to be wary of the antics and machinations of political jobbers and fifth columnists that are only out to fan the embers of divisiveness and disunity between these men. It will also be recalled that Gana, as the helmsman at NSCDC, worked harmoniously and amicably with the current acting CG over the years. There is no room for anyone to make an attempt to employ divisive manipulations to put a knife between the two. CMA humbly advises the rabble rousers to look for something important to occupy their time rather than parading themselves as civil rights activists and anti-corruption crusaders. To begin with, our investigation reveals that the so-called body is not even registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); neither is it recognized anywhere.

It is also important to candidly call on media organizations to be careful so as not to be unduly used by such mischief makers to settle cheap personal scores in order to malign the image of hard-working Nigerians and the gullible public.

CMA reassures that, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, after graciously serving the nation, has since moved on as a nationalist and should not be unduly drawn into what he does not even know about.

Signed:

Comrade INUWA SULE Comrade MAHMUD BELLO

Executive Director Media Executive