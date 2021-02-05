Police accuse IPOB of setting it’s Ebonyi Division ablaze

From Zara Nwachinaemere, Abakaliki



Ebonyi Police command on Thursday, accused members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), of attacking Onicha Divisional Headquarters, Isu, in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State, setting ablaze left wing of the division and four patrol vehicles.



Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, stated this on Thursday in a release made available to journalists in Abakaliki. She said the incident happened on Thursday at about 0325hrs.



Odah stated that IPOB had accused the police of allegedly protecting a Fulani herdsman who they accused of being responsible for the killing of one of their members named Nwite Njoku.



“Today, being 4/02/2021 at about 0325hrs hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Onicha Divisional Headquarters, Isu in Onicha L.G.A of Ebonyi State, set ablaze the left wing of the Division and four (4) patrol vehicles.



“This followed threats by the Proscribed Group who are alleging that the Police were protecting the Fulani Herdsmen who they accused of being responsible for the killing of one of their members Nwite Njoku ‘m’. One Policeman sustained machete cuts injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital.



“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, CP Aliyu Garba, took on the spot assessment tour of the Area and met with the stakeholders in the Community to seek ways with the community in carrying out the investigation on the matter.



“The CP while assuring the general public, particularly the residents of the State of his continues commitment to the protection of lives and properties, urges all to remain law abiding as normalcy has totally return to the Area”.