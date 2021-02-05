22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

What citing Federal Polytechnic Shendam will do to…

SON renews PAN Nigeria’s ISO 9001: 2015 certification

Police accuse IPOB of setting it’s Ebonyi Division…

NUJ FCT calls for immediate release of kidnapped…

Incompetence: Nigerians will vote out APC in 2023…

NMA, others vow to track cancer funds, reactivate…

UniAbuja rolls out the drums to celebrate DVC’s…

KANSIEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Newly Elected…

Ekweremadu jnr is dead

IPC condemns attack on journalist by by LAGESC

Crime

Police accuse IPOB of setting it’s Ebonyi Division ablaze

From Zara Nwachinaemere, Abakaliki


Ebonyi Police command on Thursday, accused members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), of attacking  Onicha Divisional Headquarters, Isu, in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State, setting ablaze left wing of the division and four patrol vehicles.


Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, stated this on Thursday in a release made available to journalists in Abakaliki. She said the incident happened on Thursday at about 0325hrs.


Odah stated that IPOB had accused the police of allegedly protecting a Fulani herdsman who they accused of being responsible for the killing of one of their members named Nwite Njoku.

 
“Today, being 4/02/2021 at about 0325hrs hoodlums suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) attacked Onicha Divisional Headquarters, Isu in Onicha L.G.A of Ebonyi State, set ablaze the left wing of the Division and four (4) patrol vehicles.


“This followed threats by the Proscribed Group who are alleging that the Police were protecting the Fulani Herdsmen who they accused of being responsible for the killing of one of their members Nwite Njoku ‘m’. One Policeman sustained machete cuts injuries during the attack and he is responding to treatment in the hospital.


“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State, CP Aliyu Garba, took on the spot assessment tour of the Area and met with the stakeholders in the Community to seek ways with the community in carrying out the investigation on the matter.


“The CP while assuring the general public, particularly the residents of the State of his continues commitment to the protection of lives and properties, urges all to remain law abiding as normalcy has totally return to the Area”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Gunmen abduct wife of late PDP chieftain, 13 others in Kogi

Editor

FCT Police arrest over 900 criminals, recovers 118 live ammunitions, others in 2019

Editor

Two killed as cattle rustlers invade Kebbi

Editor

Thugs burn down police station in Abia, kill inspector

Editor

Covid-19: Police raises alarm over looming increase in crime rate

Editor

Police Arrest ABU Security Staff ‘Working’ With Gunmen To Kidnap Lecturers

Editor

Kogi rescues 28 kidnapped victims

Editor

Police in FCT parades 9 cultists, 38 other suspects

Editor

Puzzle as suspect exchanges ammunitions with bush meat

Editor

Gunmen kill generator mechanic in Delta

Editor

Gunmen kidnap another businessman in Ibadan

Editor

Nasarawa security outfit vows support for Nigeria Police

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More