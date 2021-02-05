What citing Federal Polytechnic Shendam will do to my constituents- Rep. Komsol

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

The Member Representing Shendam, Quaan Pan, Mikang Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alphonsus Komsol, said the approval for the citing of a Federal Polytechnic in Shendam will help in improving the standard of education in the constituency and the nation at large.

The lawmaker appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the citing of the institution in Shendam as well as the approval of the sum of N2 billion for the provision of core facilities for immediate take off.

Komsol disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

According to him, “I re-introduced the bill which was first sponsored by my predcesor, Hon. Johnbull Shekarau, because of its importance and I believe in continuity irrespective of Party.

“We want to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the citing of the Project in Shendam as well as giving the approval of N2 billion for the provision of core facilities for immediate take off.

Komsol, who described the project as “a dream come true”, applauded the contributions of prominent sons and daughters of the area who include Governor Simon Lalong, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, RT. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, among others.

The lawmaker added that,”I have already come up with a bill for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre Piapung(in Mikang LGA) to meet the challenging health needs of the people of the constituency.

He further stated that, there is also another bill for the establishment of Federal College of Agriculture Namu (in Quaan Pan LGA), as well as some roads projects, all of which he believes will be concluded before the end of his tenure.

Speaking further, the legislator said he has secured a Federal Government loan of N700, 000 tto over 30 beneficiaries and COVID-19 loan of between N500, 000 to N2 million depending on the type of business.

On the on-going APC membership registration, Komsol described the process as satisfactory as alot of mobilization has been made, with many people eager to register.