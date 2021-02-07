36 C
Eze Nri, Igwe Onyesoh bestows Ofo Nri on Prof. Ejike

By Agunwa Uzendu


His Majesty, Obidiegwu Onyesoh, Eze Nrienweleana II, has bestowed on Ozo Chiweyite Ejike, the Ofo Nri of Eze Nri in “appreciation of his leadership of the Nzuko Ozo Ndi Igbo and other organizations in Nigeria”. 

The Ofo Nri is the most remarkable and highest integrity-based honour given to men in Igboland.Prof Chiweyite Ejike – the Ozo Aguowulu of Ezeagu, is the Chairman of Nzuko Ozo Ndi Igbo, an umbrella organization of Ozo titled men in Nigeria. 

He is the Chairman of the Convention for Intellectual Coorperation of Nigeria (COFICON); Deputy Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT); Former Vice-Chancellor of ASUTECH, Former Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, Former Pro-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri and the grand Patron of Board of Trustees of the Agbaja Leaders of Thought. He is one of the living “Mr Integrity” of Igbo land. 

In a statement obtained by The AUTHORITY, the conferment of the Ofo Nri on Ozo Aguowulu Chiweyite Ejike, will take place during the 1022nd Iguaro Ndigbo and celebration of the 33rd year on the throne of Igwe Onyesoh as Eze Nri.

The document signed by Prince Ikenna Onyesoh, the Regent of Nri, disclosed that the event will take place on February 20th at the Eze Nrienweleana 11 Palace, Nri, at 12 noon. 

Among other groups, the Nzuko Ozo Ndi Igbo already felicitated with “our leader and ask God to give him long life to continue to give us the purposeful leadership that earned him the award”. 

