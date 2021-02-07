30 C
Gov Bello embarks on rehabilitation of Lokoja township roads

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

As part of Governor Yahaya Bello’s bid to turn Lokoja, Kogi State capital, to a modern and befitting State capital, the Commissioner for Works and Housing Engr. Abubuka Ohere over the weekend in Lokoja, assured that the construction of internal roads within Lokoja metropolis has commenced.

Ohere who led the team of the construction Engineers to the Palace of the Maigeri of Lokoja said that the state capital would be turned into construction site throughout the remaining period of the governor’s administration.

He also noted that he led the team to the Palace of the Royal Father, Alh. Mohammed Kabiru Mekarfi to pay homage and get blessings before commencing the construction of the roads within his domain.

“We have Commenced this intervention, an untramodarn interchange will be situated at ganaja junction that would ease traffic congestion, and we hope this will also improve the aesthetic value of the town apart from the economy value that would come with it.”

He pointed out that most internal roads in Lokoja were also selected for intervention. “We are starting with Nataco junction, though, it’s a federal Road.”

In his remarks the leader of the Construction company Tech. engineering, Engr Bing promised to deliver good quality works according to specifications to make the Lokoja Roads better for the people.

The Royal Father, Alh. Mohammed Kabiru Mekarfi, therefore thanked governor Yahaya Bello for giving prompt attention to the plight of the people of the State, and pledged his support for the present administration.

