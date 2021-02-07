30 C
Moles in army sabotaged Buratai’s fight against terrorism – HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Sunday, said the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai reformed the Nigerian Army.

HURIWA said Buratai was proactive in the war against Boko Haram terrorism in the North.

National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, however, decried the activities of moles in the Army to sabotage Buratai’s effort in fighting terrorism.

A statement by Onwubiko reads partly: “There is no gainsaying the fact that the transformation of the Nigerian Army rapidly manifested under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff; Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd), who was proactive in the war against terrorism despite efforts by moles and saboteurs embedded within the Army who were derailing the objectives of the counter Terror War and the efforts for the respect for fundamental human rights.

“Perhaps, those still unconvinced by the impactful exceptional transformational measures contrived in repositioning the Nigerian Army for effective counter-insurgency combats and maintaining military – Civil relationship practices are certainly poor adherents of history or have a faulty retentive memory.

“Not too long ago, as part of the activities marking the 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebration together with its Corporate Social Responsibility, Troops of the 7 Division Maiduguri conducted sanitation exercise along Baga road market, Maiduguri town in Borno State, while the newly built Camp Delta Force Quick Reaction Base was commissioned to enhance quick response of troops to terror activities in the communities.”

