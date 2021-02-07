NAFDAC shuts Lagos food coy over expired spices

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Sunday announced the shutting down of a food manufacturing company over revalidation of expired Curry and Thyme spices.

The agency said the decision was taken in its renewed efforts to rid Nigeria of unwholesome foods and other consumables to safeguard the health of the populace.

A statement by the Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, said the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has expressed her abhorrence of the act.

According to her, the company “would be heavily sanctioned for endangering public health.”

The statement read, “Following a tip-off, operatives of the Investigation and Enforcement directorate of NAFDAC swooped on the main warehouse and factory of Every Rose Limited manufacturers of SomGeo brand of spices located at Petu Village, Cele 2, Bus Stop Off Ibeju-Lekki, and No. 23, Tunji Lekki,Bello Street, Penuncular Stream 2, Lekki, Lagos respectively.

“Sequel to the visit by the NAFDAC Officials, it was discovered that large quantities of expired Curry and Thyme spices were stored in the warehouse with packaging materials, labels as well as stamps that were being used to illegally revalidate the already expired products (Spices).”

Adeyeye said the two locations visited were sealed and placed on hold, adding that the company staff found revalidating the aforementioned products at the factory have been apprehended and taken to NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement office for further investigation.

The organisation said that different finished products and working tools were found in the factory while the business owner, a lady, (names withheld) is at large.

“Records available in NAFDAC show that the company located at 19, Adelajo Ojo Crescent, Magodo, Lagos, registered 16 different products for listing under the brand name SOMGEO and these include SOMGEO Ginger Powder, SOMGEO Garlic Powder, SOMGEO Thyme Leaves and SOMGEO Mixed Spices Powder amongst others. The registration however, expired on December 5, 2017″, the statement said.

Adeyeye, however, warned that there is no more hiding place for unscrupulous manufacturers and marketers who have turned themselves to merchants of death with a view to making illicit money by sending unsuspecting Nigerian consumers to their early graves through production and sale of falsified and revalidated expired products.

She said the agency would stop at nothing to track down the illicit merchants wherever they are within the country.

“We are ready to eliminate the incidence of falsified products in our markets or bring it down to the minimum to safeguard the health of our people”, she said.