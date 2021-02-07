Plan to end Ozigbo Walk-For-Health fails as aspirant leads Nnewi Walk-For-Health

The plan by unknown hoodlums to scuttle the planned Ozigbo walk for health sports event in Nnewi, Anambra state has failed as the Anambra state governorship hopeful led over 1,000 individuals round the town.



The unknown hoodlums had stormed the arena, destroying the facilities made to welcome individuals who will participate in the third edition of the sporting event.

The hoodlums believed to be supporters of a rival political opponents destroyed large billboard advertising picture of Mr Valentine Ozigbo at the entrance of the expansive compound, even the set canopies and an already established stage.



This proved only a little distraction as Valentine Chineto Ozigbo led over one thousand sports loving personalities to the streets of Nnewi in solidarity for healthy living.



The programme in its third edition tagged “walk4health” was aimed at sensitizing the public on the usefulness of exercise as one of the prerequisites to healthy living.



The participants took off from Nnewi High School where they had assembled as early as 6:30am before they proceeded to walk round the town through Trinity Junction, Milikwe Road and down to Chattered Aluminium Junction.



The walking party connected to Ibeto Junction through Edo-Ezemewi Road and to Bank Road before getting to Nwanyi Imo Junction, through Ama-Hausa Road. They passed down to Hundred Feet Road and finally Orizu Roundabout of the same Nnewi town before settling back at the Nnewi High school having walked through Nnobi road.



Speaking on the importance of the programme, Ozigbo said that it is aimed at spreading the message of healthy living and entrench the spirit of community. He said that walk for health emphasizes importance of good healthy living especially this time of COVID-19 pandemic.



He noted that walk for health is not only a means of sensitizing the public on the importance of healthy living but also to inform them that life should come first before the quest for wealth.



” We gathered here today to hold the third edition of our ‘walk for health’ which is so significant and important to our daily healthy living.



“Healthy life is not only of the flesh but includes mental and spiritual well-being. We want to advocate for total health and good economic health of Anambra people.



Speaking on the upcoming election, Ozigbo noted that Anambra state in recent times has been on the downward spiral and needs able hand to enable the state get back to its status in the committee of states.



Among the walking team were party faithful present members of the state working committee and lawmakers who took turns to laud the business mogul for understanding the needs of the people.



Meanwhile reacting to the early morning attack, member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency, Engr Chris Azubogu condemned the attack while describing the destruction of the facilities set aside for the sports event as barbaric

Azubogu who is also contesting for the governorship post on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party called on the security operatives in the state to swing into action and ensure they arrest the perpetrators of the destruction and make sure they are brought to book.