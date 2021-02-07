Rep facilitates renovation, equipping of 8 health centers in Ideato

By: Okey Muogbo

The member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Pascal Obi has facilitated the renovation and equipping of eight Primary Healthcare Centers in the Federal Constituency.

A statement released by Akwari Chika Onwukwe, Special Adviser (Media) to Hon. Obi on Sunday listed the benefitting Health Centers as those in the following Communities: Umualaoma, Isiokpo, Ndiuche, Dimagu, Umuaghobe, Umuchima, Ugbelle and Umueshi

According to the statement, the renovation project would be handled by Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Anambra State while the funding would be provided by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Already, team from NAUTH visited the 8 Health Centers on Saturday February 6, 2021 and work was expected to commence any moment from now as encapsulated in the 2021 budget.

Onwukwe’s statement recalled that “in a bid to improve the health system of our people at the grassroots, the action oriented Federal Legislator Hon. Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi “Ugwumsinachi” had already attracted the upgrading of Primary Healthcare Centers in Akpulu, Ndiawa, Osina, Ozu – Urualla, Umuokwara – Akokwa, Dikenafai, Obiohia, Ntueke, Umumaisiaku, Umuobom and Ogboko communities which was captured in the 2020 Federal Government budget.