Crime

Six suspected kidnappers arrested in Apo

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has arrested six suspects in Apo over alleged kidnapping.

ASP Mariam Yusuf, FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Yusuf disclosed that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence reports that they had kidnapped three persons.

They were apprehended by police operatives on routine patrol, while trying to relocate one of their victims.

She said that further investigations led to successful rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects as kidnappers.

The PPRO noted that the command had deployed covert and overt crime fighting strategies to strengthen security across the FCT, especially troubled areas.

She added that a strategic counter kidnapping operation has also been launched to checkmate emerging security concerns in the territory.

Yusuf urged residents to remain calm and law abiding, while enjoining them to report suspicious persons or activities around their vicinity, to the nearest police division.

She said such report could also be made through any of the FCT Police Command Control numbers; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883

