Umuaro II elects Ukah new President-General

By Cyriacus Nnaji

History was made recently when Umuaro II Autonomous Community in Isi -Ala – Mbano, Imo State elected a Chartered Accountant, Chief Goddy Ukah ( FCA) as the new President-General of the town Union.



In a press release, the Community like many others in the state had thus transited from the 4th tier CGC system of former Governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha to the age-long accepted town Union system; hence, the election was greeted with a loud ovation amongst sons and daughters of Umuaro community. The peaceful election was which was conducted under a convivial atmosphere was presided over by Deacon Kenneth Obinwanne.



Key officers elected are Mr. Chimezie Egemba ( Vice President) Chief Umunnakwe Iwunze Cletus ( Secretary-General) Prince Nnamdi Onuoha (PRO) Mr. Kennedy Odueze ( Fin.Secretary); others include Chief Chris Lemchi ( Treasurer) and Mr. Ugo Adiaba (Chief Provost).



However, the Legal Adviser of the community, Barrister Martin Iwuegbu administered oath of office on the President elect; noting also that the distinguished presence of the traditional Rulers of the community HRH Eze Dominic C. Nnadi spiced up the occasion.



In Ukah’s acceptance speech, he pledged to return the community fully to it’s peaceful co-existence, which had since eluded the people.

“I promise to make Umuaro better and a peaceful community to dwell for all and sundry by the grace of God”; the newly elected President-General equipped.