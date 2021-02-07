30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fresh membership registration, best in APC’s interest, says…

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed, Gbemi Saraki risk…

Insecurity: Utomi, Na’aba, Moghalu, others to convoke national…

Ganduje accepts debate between Kabara, other Islamic clerics…

Foreign Affairs Ministry stinks with multi-million dollar corruption…

Arrest Gololo for false accusation against me, Ortom…

Insecurity: Seek help from Israel, US, other countries…

Plan to end Ozigbo Walk-For-Health fails as aspirant…

How Nigeria Army killed my brother – Nurse

Businesswoman drags Army to Abia Judicial panel over…

News

Umuaro II elects Ukah new President-General

By Cyriacus Nnaji

History was made recently when Umuaro II Autonomous Community in Isi -Ala – Mbano, Imo State elected a Chartered Accountant, Chief Goddy Ukah ( FCA) as the new President-General of the town Union.


In a press release, the Community like many others in the state had thus transited from the 4th tier CGC system of former Governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha to the age-long accepted town Union system; hence, the election was greeted with a loud ovation amongst sons and daughters of Umuaro community. The peaceful election was which was conducted under a convivial atmosphere was presided over by Deacon Kenneth Obinwanne.


Key officers elected are Mr. Chimezie Egemba ( Vice President) Chief Umunnakwe Iwunze Cletus ( Secretary-General) Prince Nnamdi Onuoha (PRO) Mr. Kennedy Odueze ( Fin.Secretary); others include Chief Chris Lemchi ( Treasurer) and Mr. Ugo Adiaba (Chief Provost).


However, the Legal Adviser of the community, Barrister Martin Iwuegbu administered oath of office on the President elect; noting also that the distinguished presence of the traditional Rulers of the community HRH Eze Dominic C. Nnadi spiced up the occasion.


In Ukah’s acceptance speech, he pledged to return the community fully to it’s peaceful co-existence, which had since eluded the people.
“I promise to make Umuaro better and a peaceful community to dwell for all and sundry by the grace of God”; the newly elected President-General equipped.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Easter/COVID-19 Lockdown: Distribute palliatives base on equity, inclusion, across the country- Sen. Gyang tells govt

Editor

CAS commissions new residential building for married Officers

Editor

COVID-19 palliatives: Buhari has divided Nigeria ,Biafra group alleges

Editor

Edo indigenes launch Welfare and Food Bank Project

Editor

Insecurity: Shun divisive tendencies, Cleric appeals to political, religious leaders

Editor

Wike delivering democratic dividends to rural areas – Dankwanbo

Editor

Troops Neutralise Bandits, Rescue Kidnap Victims in North West

Editor

Plateau: Group commences community mediation between farmers-herders, inter communal conflicts

Editor

DHQ to work with Borno State govt to resettle IDP’s

Editor

Why Imo is not ready for schools resumption

Editor

How Northern elders aided criminal Fulani herdsmen – Elders

Editor

*Coalition appraises Buhari, military on fight against insecurity*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More