News

Arrest Gololo for false accusation against me, Ortom orders police

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Garus Gololo of sponsoring false and malicious claims about him because he turned down his request to be made Special Adviser.

Ortom in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said Gololo accused Governor Samuel Ortom of sponsoring militia to kill Fulani people in Benue State.

Reacting, the Governor said Gololo launched a ceaseless campaign of calumny and blackmail against him because he turned down his request.

“In January 2018, shortly after armed herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local Government Areas killing, 73 people, Garus Gololo came out on behalf of the armed Fulani groups and accepted responsibility for the massacre alleging that the attacks were in retaliation for their cows which he claimed were rustled. Security reports however later proved that no Fulani cow was rustled before the 2018 attacks.
Ortom further stated that there is no attack on a Fulani person in any part of Benue State.

Ortom further called on security agents to arrest and prosecute Gigolo said all law-abiding Fulanis are living in peace with other Benue people.

“ Gololo is closely working with other enemies of the State and he surely has questions to answer regarding the frequent attacks on innocent Benue people.

“In the meantime, Gololo has 48 hours to prove the accusation he leveled against Governor Ortom, failure of which he should tender a public apology to the Governor or face legal action.”

He also urged people of the State and other Nigerians to disregard the alarm and continue to support security operatives with timely and useful information to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

