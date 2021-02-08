21 C
Abuja
FCTA seals clinic over illegal COVID-19 test

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Federal Capital Territory Administration  (FCTA ) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce has carried out  an operation leading to the sealing of a privately owned clinic alleged to be conducting illegal COVID-19 testing and also issuing fake certificate to intending travellers.


Chairman,  FCTA COVID-19 Facilities Accreditation Committee, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed,  said credible information revealed that BMT Tourist Clinic and Diognostic Centre was carrying out illegal COVID -19 test.


Mohammed stated that the clinic located in a highbrow Wuse 2 district was never given approval for COVID -19 healthcare services. 


Also speaking,  Head, Media and Enlightenment of the Enforcement Taskforce,  Ikharo Attah stressed that medical experts have confirmed that the clinic was contravening important guidelines that must not be overlooked, regarding the deadly pandemic handling. 


Attah noted that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control  (NCDC ) had also alerted FCT Minister over the unethical practices of the clinic,  hence the need to quickly seal it and save residents of untoward health emergency. 


He further revealed that NCDC has expressed concern over the illegal practices of some illegal health facilities that are capable of casting doubt over the fight against the pandemic. 


According to him,  FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has vowed that both organisations and individuals engaging in illegal COVID -19 health services  must be prosecuted. 


He further warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous merchants who want to feed fat on people’s ignorance. 


“FCT has decided that this illegality cannot stand, we are here to seal this place and also warned all other illegal health facilities to stop doing so.


“It is only duely accredited facilities by FCT Health Secretariat and NCDC,  so that once the certificate comes out either positive and negative,  one can be sure. 


“I also want to warn the public especially those travelling to patronise only those approved by FCT health Secretariat or NCDC . Any body who do so is doing it at his own risk. We will not hastitate to arrest and prosecute such people”.

