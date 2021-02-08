Ganduje accepts debate between Kabara, other Islamic clerics in Kano

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed a debate between Sheik Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara and all other Sheiks in the state.

This is coming after a special meeting between Ganduje and Islamic clerics from all Muslim sects in the state, on the need to allow for a debate between Kabara and other scholars.

Kabara, whose mode of Islamic teachings is considered heresy by some scholars, came under scrutiny because of his interpretation of some prophetic sayings adjudged as controversial.

His opponents accused him of questioning the authenticity of those prophetic sayings and denouncing some companions of the prophet.

Many prominent scholars from all sects were in attendance, with Dr Muhammad Tahar Adam, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Ali Haruna Makoda, Chief of Staff to the Governor, and Malam Saluhu Sagir Takai, a former gubernatorial candidate in Kano, among others, when the governor accepted to allow for an open debate with the controversial Sheik and other Ullamas.

After the meeting, resolutions were made and agreed upon by the governor.

Ganduje accepted the debate between the parties, as a response to Kabara’s call for justice.

It was agreed that all sects of the Muslims would be represented at the debate meeting, while some prominent scholars would also be invited from outside the state to witness the dialogue.

The Kano government will provide a venue for the debate and the necessary security for the overall safety of the exercise, before, during and after.

Those to be involved from all Muslim sects are given two weeks maximum, to go and prepare their points of argument/dialogue for engaging Kabara in the much-awaited debate.

Ganduje also accepted that the dialogue would be linked LIVE in all radio stations, both local and foreign.

The Governor urged people in the state to remain calm and peaceful before, during and after the debate.