Group hails Buratai’s nomination as well deserved call for service

…urges Senate, Nigerians to disown PDP

The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has welcomed the nomination of immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) and other former service chiefs as ambassadors-designate, describing it as “worthy, exemplary and timely”.

According to the group, the decision is a well-deserved call for service and step in the right direction towards galvanizing the required international collaboration to wipe out terrorism in Nigeria.

The CGG made its stance known on Monday at a press conference in Abuja.

While addressing journalists in Abuja Tuesday, on the subject “nomination of Buratai, others will deliver required international collaboration to wipe-out terrorism”, Executive Convener, Paul Aliyu said the nomination is strategic and a display of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards putting an end to terrorism.

Aliyu, therefore, charged the new nominees to put the country’s interest first in their new assignment and reciprocate the confidence reposed on them by the president.

While assuring that the former service heads would be worthy ambassadors wherever they find themselves, the coalition charged them to exhibit the same zeal and commitment with which they prosecuted the war against insurgency.

The coalition, however, charged Nigerians and the Senate to disown the Peoples Democratic Party and speedily confirm the nomination.

It also called on well-meaning Nigerians to see the gains that would be accrued with the calibre of the nominees and consequently encourage them to discharge their duties to the benefit of Nigeria.

Read the full text of the briefing below:

The Coalition for Good Governance welcomes you all to this press conference to shed light on the recent nomination of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and other Service Chiefs as Special Envoys by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This exigency of time regarding the war against insurgency in Nigeria has indeed emphasized the need for the required international collaboration towards addressing the threats posed by the Boko Haram insurgency in the African continent.

The Coalition for Good Governance indeed views President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominations as strategic towards ensuring that the immediate past Service Chiefs uses their experience and vast network in galvanizing the much needed international collaboration in the war against insurgency not just in Nigeria, but across the African continent.

Nigeria’s strategic role in addressing the threats of terrorism in the African continent cannot be overemphasized. As such, the nominations indeed emphasize President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards ensuring that Nigeria and the African continent are free from the clutches of terrorism.

It remains our firm belief that the appointments would indeed bolster the needed international collaboration needed in Nigeria towards the total defeat of terrorism in the country. It is also sufficing to add that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed committed to seeing to an end of the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria within the shortest possible time.

It is also our firm belief that with the vast experience of the nominees, they shall put to bear that needed diplomacy toward galvanizing support for Nigeria as it battles the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgent group.

This is also on the heels that it is a statement of the fact that the activities of the Boko Haram group were indeed bolstered by support from some international actors against the interest of Nigeria through the provision of logistical support in aiding the operations of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Coalition for Good Governance sees the nominations as worthy, exemplary and timely by all indications. We consequently wish to state the ability of the nominees to deliver is never in doubt as their track record speaks volume of dexterity and the penchant for achieving results as evident in their efforts towards addressing the threats posed by the Boko Haram insurgents while they headed the various services of the Armed Forces.

The Coalition for Good Governance commends President Muhammadu Buhari for this rare display of insight towards harnessing the nominees’ experience to the benefit of Nigeria in winning the war against Boko Haram insurgency.

We consequently charge the new nominees to put the country’s interest first in their new assignment by ensuring that they galvanize support for Nigeria in the war against insurgency. They must also do all within their means to reciprocate the confidence reposed on them by Mr President in finding them worthy in their nomination as Ambassadors of Nigeria.

We trust that they shall be worth ambassadors of Nigeria wherever they find themselves by keeping the flag flying high in service to the country. They should also do well to replicate the same zeal and commitment with which they prosecuted the war against Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

The Coalition for Good Governance is calling on all well-meaning Nigerians to see the gains that would be accrued to Nigeria with the calibre of the nominees and consequently applaud and encourage the new nominees to discharge their duties to the benefit of Nigeria.

The time for collective action towards addressing the Boko Haram insurgency in now and President Muhammadu Buhari has taken the lead in this regard. It behoves on all to follow suit in our quest to see to an end of the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

The Coalition for Good Governance commends the nominations. It pledges its support for galvanizing international collaboration towards defeating the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.

We thank you all for your time. We desire that Nigeria shall indeed defeat the Boko Haram insurgency that has festered over the years.

Thank you, and God bless.