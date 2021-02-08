Illegal buildings: FCTA plans creation of 4 development Control offices

By Daniel Tyokua

The Federal Capital Territory Administration,FCTA, is considering creation of four zonal development control offices to tackle cases of illegal buildings across the nation’s capital, Abuja.



Director, Department of Development Control, Murktar Galadima gave the cheering news after pulling down a two storey building on a plot designed to be an open space in Sil Estate, Mbora district at the weekend.



He said the zonal offices will be created in Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Karish for easy access and monitoring.



“There is need for us to have offices in Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Karish, so that people can submit submit their building drawings for approval”



Galadima decried the increasing cases of erring persons while developing their property.



He explained that with the creation of area offices, it will boost the monitoring and approval of drawings.



Recall that the Director Department of Development Control had denied the allegation that the building located on plot 4545 at SIL Estate, Mbora district was approved by the department.



“It was in the news that some officials of the development control collected N10 Million to allow for reconstruction on the said building, the building was illegal and many of such building’s will be demolished as well.



His words, “as long as the department is concerned the building stand illegal and we vowed to remove it. Thank God today, we have pulled it down.