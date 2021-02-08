21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ozigbo’s Walk for health successful, as plans to…

Imo communities in war path over land dispute

Illegal buildings: FCTA plans creation of 4 development…

Uche Secondus disrespectful commentary on Goodluck Jonathan

Fulani banditry: Flicker of light from northern elders

Prof Ikechebelu now UNIZIK Deputy Vice-Chancellor

FCTA seals clinic over illegal COVID-19 test

FCT teachers ask SEB boss to sustain standards

COVID-19: Allowances for safety items to schools underway…

Kashmir Solidarity Day 2021 : Pakistan High Commission…

Sports

Obi, Ex-Rangers stars pay last respects to Nwabueze ‘Bulldozer’ Nwankwo

Obi (middle) flanked by Ex-Rangers footballers and children of Nwabueze Nwankwo at the burial of the late ‘Bulldozer’

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, on Friday, February 5, 2021, joined family, friends and well-wishers of Ex-Rangers great, late Nwabueze Nwankwo, also known as ‘Bulldozer’, to bid him farewell as he was laid to rest in his country home at Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra State.

Addressing journalists after the event, Obi said he was there to pay respect to the deceased for his contributions to Rangers Football Club, Igbo Land, South East and the entire nation at large. Obi said Nwabueze was a foundation member of Rangers Football Club, where he passionately contributed to sports development.

Obi lamented the apparent neglect, in old age, that befalls great men who had sacrificed a lot to make society better, in their hay days. He said a man like Nwankwo Nwabueze, who was a one-time Green Eagles captain, deserved to be well celebrated.

“I have observed, with interest, the kind of attention given to great men and women who have faithfully served and contributed to their countries globally, even during burials. I followed Maradona’s burial and was marvelled at the level of respect he was given even at death. That showed how his country appreciates his contributions to their football development.

“Unfortunately, ours is a different story. Great men who have made huge impacts in society are often not well taken care of and not appreciated in old age. No government official even attended Nwabueze Nwankwo’s burial. It’s really sad, for a man who gave so much to the nation,” Obi lamented.

Obi prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased and strengthen the family he left behind.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Title is gone but Man City can still thrive, says Mendy

Editor

Fears of Olympic Games postponement rise as athletes voice concerns amid coronavirus pandemic

Editor

Coronavirus: Drogba backs Mikel’s decision to quit Trabzonspor

Editor

Ganduje, Dare, others for Ramat Cup final

Editor

Anyanacho clinches Tokyo 2020 Olympics ticket

Editor

EPL: Brighton, West Brom boost survival hopes with victories

Editor

Enugu East LGA empowers Youth through ‘Gburu Gburu: unity cup competition

Editor

CAF in crisis: Two top officials quit

Editor

US Open: Two players in quarantine after Covid-19 scare

Editor

Anthony Joshua out for four weeks, says Hearn

Editor

BAL 2020: Coach Odaudu eyes knock out ticket with Rivers Hoopers

Editor

Namibia eliminated from CHAN after losing to Tanzania

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More