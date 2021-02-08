21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ozigbo’s Walk for health successful, as plans to…

Imo communities in war path over land dispute

Illegal buildings: FCTA plans creation of 4 development…

Uche Secondus disrespectful commentary on Goodluck Jonathan

Fulani banditry: Flicker of light from northern elders

Prof Ikechebelu now UNIZIK Deputy Vice-Chancellor

FCTA seals clinic over illegal COVID-19 test

FCT teachers ask SEB boss to sustain standards

COVID-19: Allowances for safety items to schools underway…

Kashmir Solidarity Day 2021 : Pakistan High Commission…

Features

Ozigbo’s Walk for health successful, as plans to sabotage walk in Nnewi zone fails

Plans by unknown hoodlums to scuttle the planned Ozigbo walk for health sports event in Nnewi, Anambra state failed like pack of cards, as the Anambra state Governorship hopeful in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Chief Valentine Chineto Ozigbo led over 1,000 volunteers to walk round the town of Nnewi.

The unknown hoodlums had stormed the arena, destroying the facilities made to welcome individuals who will participate in the third edition of the sporting event unprovoked.

The hoodlums believed to be supporters of a rival political opponents destroyed large billboard advertising picture of Mr Valentine Ozigbo at the entrance of the expansive compound, even set canopies and an already established stage on fire.

This proved only a little distraction as Valentine Chineto Ozigbo led over one thousand sports loving personalities to the streets of Nnewi in solidarity for healthy living.

The programme in its third edition tagged “walk4health” was aimed at sensitizing the public on the usefulness of exercise as one of the prerequisites to healthy living.

The participants took off from Nnewi High School where they had assembled as early as 6:30am before they proceeded to walk round the town through Trinity Junction, Milikwe Road and down to Chattered Aluminium Junction.

The walking party connected to Ibeto Junction through Edo-Ezemewi Road and to Bank Road before getting to Nwanyi Imo Junction, through Ama-Hausa Road. They passed down to Hundred Feet Road and finally Orizu Roundabout of the same Nnewi town before settling back at the Nnewi High school having walked through Nnobi road.

Speaking on the importance of the programme, Ozigbo said that it is aimed at spreading the message of healthy living and entrench the spirit of community. He said that walk for health emphasizes importance of good healthy living especially this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that walk for health is not only a means of sensitizing the public on the importance of healthy living but also to inform them that life should come first before the quest for wealth.

” We gathered here today to hold the third edition of our ‘walk for health’ which is so significant and important to our daily healthy living.

“Healthy life is not only of the flesh but includes mental and spiritual well being. We want to advocate for total health and good economic health of Anambra people.

Speaking on the upcoming election, Ozigbo noted that Anambra state in recent times has been on the downward spiral and needs able hand to enable the state get back to its status in the committee of states.

The walking team were party faithful, present members of the state working committee of PDP and lawmakers who took turns to laud the business mogul for understanding the needs of the people.

Meanwhile reacting to the early morning attack, member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency, Engr Chris Azubogu condemned the attack while describing the destruction of the facilities set aside for the sports event as barbaric.

Azubogu who is also contesting for the governorship post on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party called on the security operatives in the state to swing into action and ensure they arrest the perpetrators of the destruction and make sure they are brought to book.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid-19: Senator Ubah partners Lagos Government on palliatives for Ndigbo

Editor

Ganduje Partners WHO, UN To Tackle TB, Non Communicable Diseases

Editor

Climate change will hit Africa much harder than other continents – panel

Editor

FG urged to save thousands of Families Displaced By Floods in Anambra

Editor

Kano State Government: VERBAL AUTOPSY REPORT

THE AUTHORITY

Hon Okafor builds toilet for Nnewi market women

Editor

Hymnodia Season 2: Ediomo Akpanemerges winner as Show came to a Hymntacular end

Editor

COVID-19: Ministerial envoy commends Ganduje’s efforts

Editor

Ogidi monarch threatens to curse those who lied against him, demands apology

Editor

Mgbidi: Pilgrimage ground where nations gather for signs, wonders

Editor

Sanwo-Olu Delivers 216 Homes In Eti-Osa Surulere

Editor

NNPC chief restates support for removal of fuel subsidy

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More