21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ozigbo’s Walk for health successful, as plans to…

Imo communities in war path over land dispute

Illegal buildings: FCTA plans creation of 4 development…

Uche Secondus disrespectful commentary on Goodluck Jonathan

Fulani banditry: Flicker of light from northern elders

Prof Ikechebelu now UNIZIK Deputy Vice-Chancellor

FCTA seals clinic over illegal COVID-19 test

FCT teachers ask SEB boss to sustain standards

COVID-19: Allowances for safety items to schools underway…

Kashmir Solidarity Day 2021 : Pakistan High Commission…

Education

Prof Ikechebelu now UNIZIK Deputy Vice-Chancellor

A Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Joseph Ikechebelu, has been elected as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka.
In an election during the 204th Senate Meeting of the University, Prof Ikechebelu polled a total of 222 votes to defeat Prof. Charles Okafor who had 9 votes.

 Until his election, Prof Ikechebelu, a Minimal Access Surgeon and Assisted Reproduction/Gynaecological Endoscopy expert, was the Director, Academic Planning of the university.


He is also the Chairman of the COVID-19 Response Team of the university and has been a visible face in the university management team of the Professor Charles Esimone led administration.


In a brief chat, Prof Ikechebelu, who is the President of Life Hospital Group in Awka, said that he would use his new position to support the vision of the Vice-Chancellor encapsulated in the “ACADA Project 200”, targeted at bringing Nnamdi Azikiwe University to be the best in Nigeria and among the best 200 in the world.

 He noted that Prof Esimone’s vision is a tall order but that with committed staff and students of the university it can be achieved.
‘All we are working on and trying to put in place are what those ivy-league universities have done to get to the position where they are today. Making the university administration seamless, student-centred, addressing the challenges of students, ensuring discipline also in the university, promoting research in all ramifications and innovation. The staff of the university would be known worldwide because of the quantum of research coming from the university. That is what the Vice-Chancellor is targeting,’ he stated.


‘We are already getting results in this direction too because, in the last Scopus listing of first 500 scholars in Nigeria, UNIZIK had eight. If by the next listing, we get 10 or 20, it means we are making progress. If you come into the university now, you will see the research atmosphere in place because people are being encouraged, promoted as at when due while assessments are going on as at when due.

Recently, we are developing molecular research laboratories so that we can have postgraduate research going on too.


‘Coming on board and having been the Director of Academic Planning, I have been on the fulcrum of pushing these things and I happen also to be the focal person for the Project 200 initiative. Occupying the post of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) now gives me more leverage to drive the initiatives.


‘As the chairman of the COVID-19 Response Team of the university, with all these things, we have to drive the research, the initiative, the discipline and the innovations coming up in the university and in that momentum, we would ensure that UNIZIK won’t remain in whatever rating we are today. After the challenges of COVID-19, we know that we would be somewhere to reckon with in the next rating,’ the new Deputy VC said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ex-VC lauds SON over adoption of turbine, marine fuel standards

Editor

Makurdi Varsity’s lecturer bags India’s best researcher award

Editor

Why ASUU may soon embark on strike- Dr Maigoro

Editor

UTME: JAMB registers 704,395 in 14 days, indicts 38 centres

Editor

Govts tasked to increase education budget to boost economy

Editor

COVID-19: Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation Bridging The Digital Gap ,Advocates for Safer Learning

Editor

Database: Ministry, RMAFC to set up committee on schools’ enrolment

Editor

Focus more on solving societal problems, TETFund tells researchers

Editor

UniAbuja: 5,000 students receiving lectures virtually from home, says VC

Editor

Veritas Varsity to graduates: Don’t over depend on degree certificate

Editor

TETFund rejoices over Aworh’s emergence as IAFoST President

Editor

Covid-19: Nothing else would have stopped academic activities here – Rector Abiapoly

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More