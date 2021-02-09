Akpabio gets international recognition over NDDC reforms

For setting the pace in uncommon transformation and people oriented leadership, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator will on February 25, 2021 receive a letter of commendation signed by Nigerians in diaspora from France, Italy and UK.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio have been commended for his efforts to reform the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for effective performance.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the President General of Global Peace Movement International in London describing Sen. Akpabio as Niger Delta Change Ambassador who has brought positive transformation to the states that made up the Niger Delta region.

Uyi in the statement hailed the minister for his proactive efforts at bringing succour to the plight of the region.

“Nigerians in the diaspora have pledged their allegiance to Akpabio, describing him as a transparent leader whose quest to stop corruption had brought him undue criticism”, Uyi confirmed.

The statement also commended the minister for capturing youths empowerment and other jobs meant for the youth in the budget since 2019 when he was the senate minority leader.

“Godswill Akpabio is the 1st Minister to visit NDDC Headquaters to address the staff to refrain from misconduct and fraud, he is the first Minister to carry out verification before payment and stop upfront payment on fictitious contract without verification where contracts are not inflated”.

“Nigerians in diaspora are commending Senator Godswill Akpabio on the completion and relocation to the corporate headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”.

“We appreciate the Senator for focusing his energy and ensuring the board of the ministry carried out an unprecedented transformation of the region within the period he assume office as the minister”.