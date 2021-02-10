23.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Xi: Good progress of China-EU relations means new…

Xi Jinping: Good advice is better than gold

Three monsters of the highway

JAMB to spend over N100m on prosecution of…

Lawan tasks leaders to unite against criminality, divisive…

Ebonyi govt inaugurates judicial panel of inquiry over…

Human milk factory: FCT command says it did…

Senate receives request to confirm CDS, Service Chiefs

LASU management postpones all outstanding 2019/2020 First Semester…

LG OLED TV honored at 72nd Annual Technology…

Cover

Covid-19 Violation: FG slams six months ban on travelers

*Affected failed to carry out mandatory tests upon return

*This is second time such measures slammed on returnees, says PTF

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19 has slammed six months ban on 100 Nigerian passengers billed to travel out of the country.
PTF disclosed this on its official Twitter page in the wee hours of Tuesday.


The post explained that the 100 travellers failed to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test upon returning to the country.


Recall that this is the second time passport details of travellers violating compulsory COVID-19 protocols will be published.


According to the PTF, the affected passengers will be restricted from travelling out of the country till after six months.


It said: “The Presidential Task Force (PTF) sanctions 100 Passports in Second Batch of those who failed to comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 Test.”


The PTF had in January released details of 100 travellers who at the time were said to have violated the protocols put in place to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus.


Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the briefing said “the passports will be suspended to serve as a deterrent to others”. Passengers arriving into the country are required to proceed on self-isolation and carry out mandatory COVID-19 test, seven days after their arrival.


But some passengers have reportedly failed to observe the compulsory isolation or present themselves for the PCR repeat test on day seven.


With new COVID-19 variants ravaging some countries, the PTF has become more strict with measures to prevent the variants being brought into the country.


However, as at Monday night, Nigeria has recorded over 140,000 cases of the infection and 1,673 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senate investigates NNPC over $396m spent on Refineries TAM

Editor

PROFILE OF THE NEWLY APPOINTED CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF , REAR ADMIRAL AZ GAMBO

Editor

Buhari attends AU anti-corruption summit in Ethiopia

Editor

N6.2bn COVID-19 palliative funds diverted at NDDC

Editor

Covid-19: Gov Wike may reimpose lockdown if…

Editor

2015 Polls: AGF should prosecute indicted INEC, Police officers – NHRC

Editor

Foreign Affairs Ministry debunks alleged frustrating evacuation process of Nigerian students in Saudi

Editor

ASUU objects FG’s demand for submission of BVN as condition for payment of withheld salaries

Editor

Constitutional Review: 34 State Assemblies back power devolution

Editor

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah To Gov Obiano: Stop Desecrating Our Traditional Institutions In Anambra

Editor

Buhari approves N6.45bn to set up gas plants for COVID patients who need oxygen

Editor

Police rescue female lawyer, one other in Rivers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More