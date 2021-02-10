FCTA begins distribution of teaching, home materials to schools

By Daniel Tyokua



The Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, Secondary Education Board on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of instructional materials to schools across the Territory.



In a statement issued by Sarah Odugbo, said the initiative was part of efforts to ensure timely supply of instructional materials in various subject areas.



During the exercise in Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse, the FCT SEB Chairman, Hon. Yahaya Musa Muhammad directed that instructional, Science,Home Economics, Sporting materials,and Stationery should be onward distributed to all the Senior Secondary Schools in FCT.



He expressed appreciation to the Hon Minister for the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for the quick intervention for the procurement of the materials and other various ongoing projects in the Schools which are at different stages of completion.



Yahaya called on the Principals to ensure the safety of the materials while imbibing maintenance culture as custodians of the materials as well as putting them into judicious use in order to achieve the purpose it was meant for.



In her remarks, the Director/Secretary of the Board,Mrs. Nanre Emeje described the event as historic, adding that teaching and learning require a lot and one must not toy with it.

She also thanked the minister who she said always feel their pulse and ensures that whatever is needed will always be provided for them.



The Director explained that Boarding Schools will get kitchen utensils such as industrial cookers, industrial pots, refrigerators, microwaves, ceramic plates among others.