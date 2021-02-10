Human milk factory: FCT command says it did not rescue 115 women

By Hassan Zaggi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said that it did not arrest nor rescue 115 women at any alleged human milk factory.

It would be recalled that two days ago, a viral article has been trending in some sections of the social media alleging that the FCT Command has arrested 115 young mothers from a ‘ human milk factory’.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Yusuf Mariam, the FCT Command said: “The Command wishes to categorically state that there is no record of such incident or operation in the Command.



“However, the Command is soliciting for useful information from members of the public on occurrence of the ‘ incident.’”



The Command, therefore, urged residents of the FCT to report all suspicious activities in part of the territory to the police.



It further called on residents of the FCT to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 protocols, reiterating its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.



The statement noted that members of the public can report suspicious movements in their area through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 .