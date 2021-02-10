KEDCO Trains Staff On Customers’ Relations Strategy

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has trained its staff on policies and strategies that can improve customer relations for better service delivery.



According to a Statement signed by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Kano Disco remains a leading customer-centric Disco across the country.



The Statement noted that the Management of KEDCO has continually embarked on a series of training for staff in order to carry out the mandate of effectively rendering satisfaction to our numerous customers.

“This training which focuses on making our staff more friendly and diplomatic has made all staff irrespective of position or cadre automatic customer-relations officers willing to provide the needed service to customers every time.



“Part of the training involves how to source for complaints as well as resolve them to the satisfaction of the complainants in view of our policy of ensuring that complaints are exhaustively addressed to put smiles on the faces of our customers.



“To ensure that customers get access to us, we introduce additional call lines to receive complaints and bring understanding to issues that may not be clear to customers while strengthening our online medium and Customer service points to receive and respond to complaints as swiftly as possible.



“In this regard, we wish to assure customers to continue to engage our staff whenever they need our services as we are only in business to serve them until their satisfaction is guaranteed,” the Statement stated.



KEDCO Management, however, appealed to all its numerous customers to, “leverage the hospitality and warmth of our staff by reporting any attempts to vandalize or steal KEDCO’s installations as this will help us serve them better.”