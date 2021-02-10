Senate receives request to confirm CDS, Service Chiefs

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate has received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs.

The request which was contained in a letter dated 27th January, 2021, was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary on Tuesday.

The letter reads: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under listed officer as the Chief of Defence Staff and Services Chiefs of the Armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The appointees for confirmation are: Maj. Gen. Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor – Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao – Chief of Air staff.

They are to replace the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Chiefnof Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Meanwhile, President Buhari in a separate request to the Upper Chamber, sought the confirmation of Barr. Victor Chinemerem Muruako as Chairman for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

The request was contained in a letter dated 18th January, 2021 and also read during plenary by the Senate President.

According to President Buhari, the confirmation request was made in accordance with provision of Section 5(3) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.