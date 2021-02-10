Stakeholders deepen discussions on development of FCT

By Daniel Tyokua

Strategic Stakeholders involved in the development of the Federal Capital Territory,

FCT, have reappraised the need to focus on the growth of the city.



They spoke separately on Tuesday during the public presentation of the book titled ‘Abuja: The Evolution and Development of a Federal Capital City,by Jumai Ahmadu, PhD.



In his remarks, chairman of the event and Senator representing FCT, Philip Aduda described the book as a wonderful written work on the vision envisaged to develop the city as the source of exciting memories of the nation’s capital.



He explained that the book is a reminder to everyone that it’s incumbent on them to play key role in the development and management of the FCT.



Aduda, therefore commended the author for the initiative which would help the realisation of the dreams and aspirations of the FCT as a capital city.



Presenting the book, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, noted that over the years, the FCT has continued to evolve into one of the beautiful cities in the world, in line with the expectations and dreams of its founding fathers.

Bello who was represented by his chief of staff, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, noted that the publication of the book would serve as a reminder to the symbol of the FCT, which was founded on February 6, 1976.



Speaking on behalf of former FCT Ministers, Engineer Mohammed Abba Gana, said Abuja has succeeded beyond all expectations of its status as the FCT with the mantra of unity, multi ethnic and religious as well as other social outlook in just 45 years of its existence.



He added that Abuja has stood the test of time, as the decision to create a new Nigeria’s FCT has enjoyed the support of Nigeria especially its status as centre of unity has come to stay forever.



While giving an overview of the conception and implementation of the Abuja as a new Nigeria’s FCT, he noted that the current FCT

Administration has sustained developmental strides of the ex-Ministers of the FCT, through its policy of continuation of projects.



According to him, “the development of Abuja is in historical dimensions; and continuation of projects is the cornerstone of Abuja’s development.”



Also, Professor Saleh Dauda the book reviewer explained that the book is divided into five chapters, with each chapter focuses on important historical dimensions of the FCT as an evolution and development of Abuja.



He stated that the book will foster understanding and essence of the FCT especially among the youthful populace.



For the author, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu said it was a reflection of her desire to leave a legacy as a civil servant.



“It’s an instructive and incisive literature that highlights the activities and achievements of FCT Ministers from 1998- till date.



“The book is part my humble contribution to the development of Abuja, the new FCT,” she stated.