NAF, Army foil attack on Askira Uba, kill 31 terrorists’

A combination of Nigerian Airforce jets and ground troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, on Wednesday foiled an attack on Askira Uba town in Borno State.

Sources said that no fewer than 31 Boko Haram fighters were killed in the foiled attack.

The insurgents also lost nine gun trucks out of the 11 which they rode into the town.



PRNigeria said the troops headquartered in Chibok local government played a major role in searching and tracing the terrorists’ hideouts.



The source, a military intelligence officer told PRNigeria that Nigerian airforce (NAF) aircraft shelled the Boko Haram gun trucks, while the ground troops pursued fleeing terrorists for elimination.



“Aircraft were scrambled from Yola and Maiduguri within minutes after ground troops send the signal. “For the first time in years, the speed of response between the air taskforce and ground troops are unprecedented,” the intelligence officer said.



Meanwhile, Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume has commended the troops for the renewed vigour in recent weeks. He said: “I commend the efforts of the men of the Armed Forces which has now given the people confidence that when they hear any information and contact the Army, they would come to their aid.



Ndume who is Chairman Senate Committee on Army said “The military operation in Askira Uba was professionally executed as there was no loss of lives or property of the indigenes except the killings of the insurgents that attacked the town.”