We are determine to eradicate Malaria – says Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation

From Pwanagba Agabus



The Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation has told the Federal Government that its working hard to eradicate malaria in the country.

The Foundation also said it was committed to rendering support and services to the needy, the society and humanity at large.

It would be recalled that the billionaire/businessman and politician

had recently flagged off a malaria program to overcome the recurring tragedy of thousands of avoidable health complications and deaths as a result of the deadly disease.

This was disclosed by the Foundation’s Chief Executive, Prince Ned Nwoko during a courtesy at the office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to deliberate on possible collaboration for the Malaria Project.

In his remarks, the Minister, Lai Mohammed said, he was elated by the visit as the “Eradicate Malaria” project was a noble idea that supports humanity.

Mohammed thanked the Foundation for the initiative and for its continuous love and consideration for Nigeria and Africa at large.

He assured of the Ministry’s willingness and commitment in supporting a patriotic initiative that enhances the well-being of Nigerians.

“I will readily be available to assist the project when being called upon.

He noted that in the course of the Foundation’s numerous interventions, it has discovered that the malaria scourge constitutes one of the greatest impediments to the general wellbeing and development of Africans and their societies.

According to him, ‘’Most health challenges suffered by Africans including death, organ damage and other physical and mental impairments are directly or indirectly traceable to malaria.

“My Foundation has begun an audacious journey towards a malaria-free Nigeria and Africa.

“In this project, we will work with national and multilateral organizations.

‘’We will equally collaborate with governments, private organizations and the civil society towards achieving our core objective of extending malaria intervention programs beyond the threshold of control and palliatives.

“We have our eyes fixed on a permanent solution to the age-long scourge”, he assured.



Nwoko maintained that the Foundation’s areas of focus are Research for safe Malaria Vaccine, Sanitation and Cleaning of the entire environment, Waste Management and Establishment of recycling plants in every local government and finally total fumigation of the length and breadth of the country.

He added that everyone is a stakeholder in the Malaria Project as such all hands must be on deck to end Malaria in Nigeria and Africa.

“Malaria does not only cause loss of life but also interferes with athleticism, socio-economical activities and general way of life of the people over a sustained period,’’ he explained.

Nwoko further explained that the need to assist and care for vulnerable Nigerians made him to embark on the mosquito elimination and malaria eradication program.