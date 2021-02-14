2023: We will kill opposition riggers and nothing will happen, says Kano APC chair

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, has threatened that his party’s supporters would kill any opposition party member that dares to rig the 2023 election

Abass, who was addressing machete and other dangerous arms wielding APC supporters during the swearing in of the party’s 44 elected local government chairmen in Kano at the weekend, called on all the party supporters in the state to reserve their weapons against 2023 elections to attack anyone that attempts to rig elections there and then.

He charged the supporters to drop their weapons for now but keep it to deal decisively with any person or group of persons that will attempt to embark on any form of electoral rigging on election day in 2023.

“We will tell you when to use your weapons. If you find any opposition rigging the election, don’t spare him. Finish him instantly and nothing will be done.

“This will be our unishment for anybody rigging election. Nothing would be done,” Abbas charged the weapon brandishing APC supporter.

In his remarks, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, warned the elected 44 Local Government chairmen and 484 councillors to remain focus especially in the area of education and shun corruption and other related practices, reminding them of his administration’s zero-tolerance to corruption.

“We have a big task in the implementation of free and compulsory education. Although we are recording successes, you have to rise up to ensure the smooth and successful implementation of the policy in your respective areas.

“Make sure parents have enrolled their wards in schools and punish defaulting parents. “In the area of security, you should establish good ties with Police to ensure the smooth operation of community policing in order to further secure Kano, which is adjudged to be the most secure state in the north,” he charged