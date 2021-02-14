Appoint opposition as cabinet members, Jonathan charges political leaders

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said there was nothing wrong for a president or governor to appoint opposition members into his or her cabinet.

On Saturday in Yenagoa, Jonathan said after elections, there ought to be unity among political parties.

NAN reports that he spoke at a Thanksgiving Service organised by the Bayelsa state government to mark Governor Douye Diri’s one year in office.

The former leader urged politicians to promote peace and love for the stability and growth of the country.

Jonathan noted that politics should not be seen as a war but a process of choosing leaders.

He advised politicians to always join forces with whoever emerges the winner at the poll.

The ECOWAS envoy commended Diri for extending an olive branch to other political platforms in the state.

“Immediately you win an election, you automatically become the governor of everyone irrespective of party affiliation”, he said.

Jonathan, who did not mention President Muhammadu Buhari, added: “There is nothing wrong for a governor or president to pick someone from another political party and make him or her Minister or Commissioner.”