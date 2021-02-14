27 C
Football Sports

Chelsea Women romp to 5-0 victory over Bristol City

The 33-game unbeaten streak for Chelsea Women is over, but Emma Hayes’ side extended their current run to two victories on the trot with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Bristol City.

Chelsea managed to refocus themselves quickly after their shock defeat to Brighton, bouncing back with a great 3-0 win over Arsenal, but they hit another gear when they travelled to Twerton Park to face Matt Beard’s side.

Hayes went all-out attack for Sunday’s precursor to March’s Conti Cup final between these two sides, calling on Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder, Bethany England, Sam Kerr and Ji So-yun to bring the goals, and that’s exactly what happened.

The Blues began well and took the lead after 14 minutes as Kirby rose highest to head home a Maren Mjelde corner, and Harder made it two 20 minutes later when she finished off a lovely move with Sophie Ingle to give Sophie Baggaley in the Bristol net no chance.

Chelsea went into the break three goals ahead thanks to another strike from Kirby, continuing her assault on Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema at the top of the Women’s Super League scoring charts.

Kirby wasn’t the only contender bumping up her numbers. Kerr joined in the fun shortly after the break, netting her tenth goal of the competition as she headed home a perfect cross from England to put Chelsea even further ahead.

England’s efforts deserved a goal, and she got what she merited on the hour mark, bundling home a cross from Harder to seal what was a well-deserved win for the WSL leaders.

