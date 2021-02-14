27 C
FCTA trains, empowers farmers with dry seasoning inputs

By Daniel Tyokua 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration , FCTA, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat has trained  as well donated inputs to farmers for dry seasoning farming.


During the demonstration of dry seasoning farming flag off at Kilankwa -1 village in Kwali Area Council, the Acting secretary Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, ARDS, Mr. Ibe  Prospect Chukwuemeka said the initiative was to increase production of food crops.


He explained that the exercise signals the present FCT Administration’s commitment to strengthen agricultural sector, especially in the area of dry season farming techniques.


Chukwuemeka, who was represented by the Director Agriculture Service, Dr. Nkem Akanegbu, stated that the plan would help in promoting adaptable and affordable best practices in agriculture system.


He said, “the main objective of the dry season farming is to achieve sustainable all year round increase in the production of food crops and vegetables.


“this exercise will help farmers understand the breakthrough in irrigation farming, agriculture research and also interact with  the key officers with the desired knowledge”.


The Acting secretary said the secretariat was working tirelessly to revive agriculture and create jobs for the youths without job, as well as increase farmers’ income and boost the country’s economy.


In her remarks, the FCTA Director of Agriculture Services, Dr Nkem Akanegbu  explained that the scheme was designed to boost food production round the year and provide household food security and livelihood of poor farmers.


She encouraged the rural farmers mostly the natives  to key into the dry season farming, saying dry season farming should not be left in the hands of outsiders.


Mrs Akanegbu disclosed that the government  has paid 50% of the inputs cost, while the farmers through their clusters are to pay 50% when they start harvesting the crops.


The FCTA-ARDS donated water pump machine, bags of fertilizer and chemicals to the farmers during.

