22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

LG champions innovation for better planet

NAF lose personnel in failed ambush Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Army troops kill 2 Shekau commanders

Frank Ibezim, Imo North and the travesty of…

Prof. Peters assumes office as NOUN’s VC

Lekki Tollgate: We Will Not Allow Unpatriotic Elements…

Speedy confirmation: Buratai, ex- service chiefs, ‘TAKE A…

Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates 272 Special Constables for Community…

NAF, Army foil attack on Askira Uba, kill…

We are determine to eradicate Malaria – says…

News

NAF lose personnel in failed ambush Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Airforce on Saturday announced that it lost some personnel in an attempted ambush by over 100 armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.


In a press release, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said the troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force were able to fight their way through the ambush killing dozens of bandits in the process. 


He said “Unfortunately, some NAF personnel paid the supreme price during the operation, while a few others sustained varying degrees of injuries. The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.

 
He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls peaceful repose. 


“The CAS, who visited the injured personnel in the hospital this evening, has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Easter: BIN President urge Christians to pray against spread of COVID-19

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Gov Wike frowns at disregard of Covid-19 protocols by churches in Rivers

Editor

Plateau: Stakeholders deliberate on ways to promote peaceful coexistence

Editor

NAF aircrafts attack ISWAP hideout in OPERATION RATTLE SNAKE

Editor

Engr. Onyekwere make waves, designs, fabricates automated covid-19 sanitising dispenser

Editor

Group petitions CBN Governor Emefiele over alleged fraudulent deductions from widow’s account

Editor

Covid-19: Plateau govt distributes palliatives to vulnerable citizens

Editor

N/Delta: EFCC seeks NSCDC support in tackling illegal oil bunkering

Editor

ECOWAS Parliament Speaker meets INEC in Guinea over polls

Editor

Christmas: Ekweremadu Preaches Peace and Love

Editor

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in state poly

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More