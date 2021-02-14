NAF lose personnel in failed ambush Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Airforce on Saturday announced that it lost some personnel in an attempted ambush by over 100 armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.



In a press release, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola said the troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force were able to fight their way through the ambush killing dozens of bandits in the process.



He said “Unfortunately, some NAF personnel paid the supreme price during the operation, while a few others sustained varying degrees of injuries. The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at the NAF Hospital in Kaduna.



He said the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls peaceful repose.



“The CAS, who visited the injured personnel in the hospital this evening, has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.”