News

National Park Service pulls out retired ACG

Conservator-General, National Parks Service, Dr. Ibrahim Goni and retired Assistant Conservator-General, Alhaji Suleiman Yahaya, his wife during his pull out ceremony at NPS headquarters, Abuja, recently.

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken 


The National Parks Service has pulled out retired Assistant Conservator General, Alhaji Suleiman Yahaya from service.


Until his retirement, ACG Suleiman was in charge of Human Resource Management.


He bowed out of service having served the nation diligently in the last 35 years.
At the pulling ceremony at NPS headquarters, Abuja, the Conservator-General, Ibrahim Goni described Yahaya as a highly meticulous Human Resource Management.


He said that Yahaya made sure that the service got appropriate manpower that uplifted the service higher to its present level.


The CG commended him for the cordial relationship he had with personnel irrespective of diverse ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds.


Goni advised him to identify some productive activities that would keep him busy and bring sustainable income.


“You should see retirement as the end of one phase in life and the beginning of another.


“As you bow out, the Service will miss your courage, objective advices and high sense of humour.

“Remember to keep in touch with your colleagues and friends as they are the extended members of your family,’’ he concluded.


Goni, however, said that the department of Human Resource Management would be overseen by Assistant Conservator General Yakubu  Kolo pending the emergence of a substantive ACG.


Meanwhile, Yahaya urged member staff to maintain uprightness so as to promote the National Park and move it to a greater height.

He also advised the staff to work hard by putting their best in what has been developed so far.


“We have given then the foundation, so they should be able to build on what we have and move the park to a greater height.


“I am still a consultant out there and also be consulted.


ACG Agboola Okeyoyin during his speech said the management of the Park appreciated Yahaya of his many years of dedicated service and the difference he has made


“Your hard and diligence have greatly benefitted the service and we hope that the remaining officers and men will strive to follow your example.

“While we celebrate your departure, we are confident that you will find the same success and happiness in retirement that you experience during your service with the National Park,’’ he said.


Yahaya who hails from Bauchi State was born on April 18, 1964 in Giade, Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

