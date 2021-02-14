27 C
NextGen: Grooming the next generation of property owners our goal – Ekechi

Lolo Evelyn Nwaora in company of Sir Young - Toby Ekechi, unveiling the new product

By Nzeh Frankwhite  

Nigeria’s leading private mortgage institution, First Generation Mortgage Bank (FGMB), has launched a initiative/product known as NEXTGen Home Account.

 
According to the management of the bank, the product is aimed at creating the consciousness of home ownership in the minds of school children and young adults so as to make them tomorrow’s landlords without stress. 


At the product launch held at the bank’s corporate headquarters in Abuja at the weekend, the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Sir Young-Toby Ekechi, stressed the need for the next generation of Nigerian youths to grow up with the right property ownership orientation, savings culture and the financial discipline. 


Ekeji stated that these  attributes were required of the young ones as tomorrow’s leaders to be able to shoulder responsibilities expected them in future.


He underscored that the Nextgen package is structured to address a very ugly trend among today’s working adults, who only begin to adopt the plan of owning their own homes at a very difficult stage of their adult/ family life.


The MD further said, “FGMB NEXTGen Home Account is designed to specially take mortgage banking to the next generation at their evolving and early stages of life. The product comes with a lot of benefits for the subscribers and future would-be home owners.   


“We are committed to changing the perception about mortgage banking in Nigeria through the NEXTGen Home Account, and are resolute in achieving this giant stride by inculcating sound savings culture, financial discipline and early home ownership thoughts into our children/youths (Next Generation)”.

   
Highlights of the event included the cutting of tape to unveil the product by the board chairman, Lolo Evelyn  Nwaora in the company of all board members and management of the company.

