Business

Nigeria’s ‘Queen of Theatre’, Bolanle Austen-Peters, features on Glo-Sponsored African Voices

On last week’s Cable News Network (CNN) top-rated show, African Voices ChangeMakers, Bolanle Austen-Peters, commonly referred to as the Queen of Nigerian Theatre  featured. The magazine show sponsored by Globacoml explored  the unique journey of success the Nigerian creative icon has taken. 

Bolanle is a lawyer and award-winning film and theatre director. She is the Founder and Managing Director of Terra Kulture, a Nigerian arts and culture centre located in Lagos, as well as a film company, BAP Productions, which has produced various musicals, including ‘Saro The Musical’, ‘Wakaa The Musical’, ‘Moremi The Musical’, ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens’ and ‘Fela’s Republic and The Kalakuta Queens’.

The 52-year-old mother of two has also produced several films, including ‘93 Days’ and ‘Bling Lagosians’. She is currently nursing a new project, an online academy which has the prospect of expanding the Nigerian theatre.

She is the daughter of Chief Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a graduate of the University of Lagos as well as a Master’s degree holder in International Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

African Voices ChangeMakers will air on DSTV Channel 401 on Sunday at 12.30 a.m. It will be repeated same day at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., with further repeats on Monday at 3.00 a.m. and 5.30 a.m.

