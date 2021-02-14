NSCDC draws battle line against vandals in Abuja

By Daniel Tyokua



As part of measures to mitigate the menace of vandalism of public infrastructure in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has unveiled additional measures to battle vandals and protect infrastructure in the Federal Capital Territory,FCT,



FCT command of NSCDC at the weekend inaugurated bikes and vehicles to boost surveillance and patrol.

Mathias Ohieme, the FCT commandant explained that the bikes are specially designed for patrols in areas where hoodlums especially those who vandalise and cart away manholes from the roads.



He also disclosed that the official commissioning was performed by the Acting Commandant General of the Corps, Hilary Kelechi Madu during his first official visit to the command, since he assumed office.



Ohieme, said the bikes will be round the city, moving and observing activities, to make sure that critical national assets especially the manholes, road signs and bridge reelings are protected.



He reiterated that anybody who engages in vandalism if arrested, will be prosecuted, as there is no going back on efforts to protect critical public assets in the Territory.



On the enforcement of compliance with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 guidelines, he said a Task team has been set up by the NSCDC from up down to the grassroots, to ensure strict adherence.



According to him, “Already, the Acting Commandant General of the Corps, (Hilary Kelechi Madu) has launched a Taskteam. The laws are there, if you are arrested, because our men are going out for enforcement now.



He however assured the personnel of the Corps that the authorities will always support them in the discharge of their duties as assigned to them.