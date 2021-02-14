27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SERAP sues Buhari over CAMA Act

FG to convert N10trn CBN loan Into 30-year…

Female genital mutilation: Lady forced into asylum seeks…

Benue student emerges WASU president

Insecurity: Continue your reconciliation efforts, Cleric tells Zamfara…

FUEL PUMP: Don’t contemplate another price increase, PDP…

Insecurity: NSA to lead town hall meeting across…

Abduction: Police confirm release of NTA female reporter

Buhari condemns ethnic violence across Nigeria

Umenzekwe extols Tinubu, Fashola, Sanwo-Olu on good governance

World

Russia moves to extinguish pro-Navalny ‘flashlight’ protests

When the team of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny urged people to come out to their residential courtyards and shine their cellphone flashlights in a display of unity, many responded with jokes and skepticism.

After two weekends of nationwide demonstrations, the new protest format looked to some like a retreat. 

But not to Russian authorities, who moved vigorously to extinguish the illuminated protests planned for Sunday. 

Officials accused Navalny’s allies of acting on NATO’s instructions. Kremlin-backed TV channels warned that flashlight rallies were part of major uprisings around the world.

State news agencies cited unnamed sources saying a terrorist group was plotting attacks during unapproved mass protests. 

The suppression attempts represent a change of tactics for the authorities who once tried to weaken Navalny’s influence by erasing him.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Floyd’s death: Statues fall as global anti-racism protests spread

Editor

Free-admission policy spurs transformation and upgrading in China’s tourism industry

Editor

First batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine lands in Serbia

Editor

Young people become major driver of consumption upgrading in China

Editor

Safety and Immunogenicity of a China-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate proved in phase 2 clinical trials

Editor

China sees over 400 bln yuan of tax and fee cuts

Editor

U.S. instigating ideological confrontation sounds alarm

Editor

To find key to problems with international order

Editor

China committed to pooling resources, concentrating on managing its own affairs well

Editor

Big data employed by SW China’s Guiyang to make life more convenient

Editor

U.S. sanctions will become world’s laughingstock: Liaison Office of China’s central gov’t in HKSAR

Editor

Anti-pandemic cooperation further expands Belt and Road cooperation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More