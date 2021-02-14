27 C
Labour Matters

SSANU, NASU did not end in deadlock – Labour Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has denied some reports in the media that the meeting it recently facilitated for the resolution of the dispute between the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU), end in deadlock.


In a statement released by Charles Akpan, Deputy Director and Head of Press of the ministry, government said; “Contrary to reports in the media, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said agreements were reached by both parties with timelines, which were documented as Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“Ngige said the MOU was given to leaders of the two unions to go and consult their people with a view to calling off the strike latest by Monday, February 15, 2021.


“The meeting did not end in deadlock. Rather, agreements were reached on some issues with timelines and these were documented as Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and given to leaders of the two unions to go and consult their people with a view to calling off the strike latest by Monday, February 15, 2021,” Ngige said. 


“He added that five issues discussed had agreements, while only one had a proposal, which was a government proposal for the unions to go back and discuss with their organs.”

