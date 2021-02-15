2023 presidency: God’ll decide for me, says Gov. Bello

As the his rumoured presidential ambition continues to spread, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, has said only God would decide if he should contest the 2023 presidential election or not.

Bello, whose presidential campaign poster has continued to spread all over the nation, spoke while responding to calls by a group, the Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) that he should run for presidency in 2023.

Speaking when he hosted the AYF in Lokoja, Bello said discussions are in God’s hands,

A statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, quoted the Bello as saying: “The discussions and events ahead of 2023 elections are in the hands of God to decide.

“The recent call on Nigerians, particularly the youth, to revalidate and register as members of the APC was an affirmation of the president’s good intentions.”

He further called on Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, stressing that the president was doing his best to proffer solutions to the country’s challenges.