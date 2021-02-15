26 C
Politics

2023 presidency: Igbo traditional rulers vow to curse anti Igbo interest politicians from zone

Igbo traditional leaders in the 19 Northern states on Sunday joined in the clamour for a Nigerian president from the South East geo political zone in 2023

The traditional leaders who rose from a one-day special prayers session for Ndigbo in Nigeria resolved that there would be no alternative to an Igbo president in 2023, with a vow to place course on any Igbo who would work against the actualization of the Igbo president project in 2023, saying that it can only be achieved through collective struggle.

Chairman, the Association of Eze Ndi Igbo of the 19 Northern States and the (FCT), Abuja, Dr Pampas Ngozi Nwahiwe, urged Ndigbo to come together and speak with one voice in order not to lose the opportunity of producing a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction come 2023.

“It will not be well for any Igbo man who works against his kinsman in the 2023 Presidential election. It will not go down well for any Igbo man who knows what will kill or destroy fellow Igbo man and his/her businesses.’

The prayers session which took place at the palace of Dr Pampas in Chanchaga, Minna, Niger State on Sunday had the 19 Igbo traditional leaders in attendance.

The Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Most Reverend Martins Igwemezie Uzoukwu, who led other clergy men and women of Igbo extraction in the state on the intercessory prayers, challenged Ndigbo to remember their roots and to always pray for God’s guidance and direction in whatever they do.

