Abduction: Police confirm release of NTA female reporter

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt



The Rivers State Police command has confirmed the release of a female journalist with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt.

Mrs Chidiebere Onyia who regained her freedom early hours of Sunday, was abducted last Tuesday, on her way from office along Woji axis Port Harcourt.

Following the abduction of the nursing mother, the pen professional, civil society groups and all well meaning Nigerians called for her harmless and unconditional release.

At about 8pm on Sunday, the Police command made an official statement on her release.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, she regained her freedom with no ransom and was abandoned on the road by the kidnappers.

He said her release was a valentine gift to the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers State chapter.

He said:”The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to announce the unconditional release of Chidiebere Onyia, a reporter with NTA Port Harcourt who was kidnapped last week.

“The rescue was made possible due to the intense pressure mounted by the Command as directed by the Authority. Her abductors on seeing the red flag and oblivious of the fact that were closing in on them, however bowed to the seeming pressure and abandoned her, from where she was sighted and rescued.

“She is currently receiving medical attention and will be debriefed and released to reunite with her waiting family.

“Recall that upon abduction, the Command assured and reassured the family, NUJ and the Civil Society Groups that, with the strategies in place, she would be released in record time. Keeping faith with that assurance, we are proud to announce that she regained her freedom today February 14, 2021 being our modest gift to the pen Profession.

“We urge you to sustain the bonding with the Command, as we remain resolute in providing the enabling environment for all to realise their full potentials in the State”, Omoni added.

