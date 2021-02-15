27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SERAP sues Buhari over CAMA Act

FG to convert N10trn CBN loan Into 30-year…

Female genital mutilation: Lady forced into asylum seeks…

Benue student emerges WASU president

Insecurity: Continue your reconciliation efforts, Cleric tells Zamfara…

FUEL PUMP: Don’t contemplate another price increase, PDP…

Insecurity: NSA to lead town hall meeting across…

Abduction: Police confirm release of NTA female reporter

Buhari condemns ethnic violence across Nigeria

Umenzekwe extols Tinubu, Fashola, Sanwo-Olu on good governance

Cover

Abduction: Police confirm release of NTA female reporter

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt


The Rivers State Police command has confirmed the release of a female journalist with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt.

Mrs Chidiebere Onyia who regained her freedom early hours of Sunday, was abducted last Tuesday, on her way from office along Woji axis Port Harcourt.

Following the abduction of the nursing mother, the pen professional, civil society groups and all well meaning Nigerians called for her harmless and unconditional release.
 At about 8pm on Sunday, the Police command made an official statement on her release.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, she regained her freedom with no ransom and was abandoned on the road by the kidnappers.

He said her release was a valentine gift to the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers State chapter.

He said:”The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to announce the unconditional release of Chidiebere Onyia, a reporter with NTA Port Harcourt who was kidnapped last week. 

“The rescue was made possible due to the intense pressure mounted by the Command as directed by the Authority. Her abductors on seeing the red flag and oblivious of the fact that were closing in on them, however bowed to the seeming pressure and abandoned her, from where she was sighted and rescued. 

“She is currently receiving medical attention and will be debriefed and released to reunite with her waiting family. 

“Recall that upon abduction, the Command assured and reassured the family, NUJ and the Civil Society Groups that, with the strategies in place, she would be released in record time. Keeping faith with that assurance, we are proud to announce that she regained her freedom today February 14, 2021 being our modest gift to the pen Profession.

“We urge you to sustain the bonding with the Command, as we remain resolute in providing the enabling environment for all to realise their full potentials in the State”, Omoni added. 

.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Again DSS warns of plans to cause ethno-religious violence

Editor

Abba Kyari buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja

Editor

NYSC Camp officials undergo COVID test

Editor

16 burnt to death in bus mishap as NSCDC chases driver

Editor

Boko Haram now regrouping in Nasarawa State-Gov Sule

Editor

APC crisis: Buhari, Govs move for NEC meeting

Editor

FG cancels visas for US, UK, China, others

Editor

2021 Budget: Judiciary is under the jackboot, says Awomolo

Editor

Minister pushes for new research grants, backs TETFund’s R&D initiative

Editor

Why Buhari countered Osinbajo, FEC on Africa trade deal

Editor

Buhari commends 13 States for raising #EndSARS judicial panels

Editor

Jubilation In Kano As Ganduje Presents Letters Of Appointment To Two Bayeros As First Class Emirs

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More