Bayelsa APC suffers setback, as top members defect to PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state suffered a major setback, as it lost some of its top members to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

The defected members, who b;lamed their departure to lack of internal democracy in the APC said they were pushed them out of the party by the selfish desire of an individual to control the party in the state.

The defectors, who spoke through a former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela and ex-Secretary to the State Government, Senator Felix Oboro, described the APC in Bayelsa as a one-man party where the leader decides everything without recourse to the opinions of other members.

Oboro added that the leadership of Governor Douye Diri endeared him and his followers to the party, saying they are back to join the governor develop the state.

Those who defected included a former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Solomon Apreala, a former Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Mr Steven Diver, and a former Special Adviser on Security, Chief Richard Kpodoh, all applauded the performance of Governor Diri within one year in office, despite the numerous challenges he had contended with, attracted them back to the party, which they said was home to them..

Governor Diri, who received the defectors back to the PDP described them as time-tested politicians that would add value to the PDP.

He assured them that they have been received with both arms in line with the ideals of his administration, which is anchored on love and reconciliation. acrimony.

The governor expressed delight over the return of the defectors and appealed to members of the party to respect one another while working hard to maintain the core values of the PDP.

‘My deputy and I have agreed that the number one thing to do in Bayelsa is reconciliation, peace and security. So, we started with reconciliation, peace and security and then unity even though we discovered that the atmosphere was filled with acrimony. The whole political atmosphere in Bayelsa was something different from what we used to know,’ he said.