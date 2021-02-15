26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Politics

Bayelsa APC suffers setback, as top members defect to PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state suffered a major setback, as it lost some of its top members to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

The defected members, who b;lamed their departure to lack of internal democracy in the APC said they were pushed them out of the party by the selfish desire of an individual to control the party in the state.

The defectors, who spoke through a former Nigerian Ambassador to Venezuela and ex-Secretary to the State Government, Senator Felix Oboro, described the APC in Bayelsa as a one-man party where the leader decides everything without recourse to the opinions of other members.

Oboro added that the leadership of Governor Douye Diri endeared him and his followers to the party, saying they are back to join the governor develop the state.

Those who defected included a former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Solomon Apreala, a former Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Mr Steven Diver, and a former Special Adviser on Security, Chief Richard Kpodoh, all applauded the performance of Governor Diri within one year in office, despite the numerous challenges he had contended with, attracted them back to the party, which they said was home to them..

Governor Diri, who received the defectors back to the PDP described them as time-tested politicians that would add value to the PDP.

He assured them that they have been received with both arms in line with the ideals of his administration, which is anchored on love and reconciliation. acrimony.

The governor expressed delight over the return of the defectors and appealed to members of the party to respect one another while working hard to maintain the core values of the PDP.

‘My deputy and I have agreed that the number one thing to do in Bayelsa is reconciliation, peace and security. So, we started with reconciliation, peace and security and then unity even though we discovered that the atmosphere was filled with acrimony. The whole political atmosphere in Bayelsa was something different from what we used to know,’ he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

11yrs after, PDP factions in Ogun State reconcile

Editor

Former Imo governor, Ohakin, denies Police charge report

Editor

Ondo gov: Mimiko seeking third term through back door – APC

Editor

Registration of.members: Buhari, APC leaders behind us, Buni

Editor

Bayelsa: Loyalists pit Gov. Diri against deputy, as impeachment plot looms

Editor

I gave an early ways to combat spread of Covid-19 – APC Chieftain

Editor

Anambra 2021: Onyejegbu promises improved security, as Nwaokafor insists is Awka’s turn

Editor

2023: Mailafia, Shehu Sani, Na’aba, Moghalu, others set to launch ‘third force’ party

Editor

Enugu Council election;- Enugu APC faction at loggerheads over participation

Editor

Ondo guber: Seven PDP aspirants reject delegates list

Editor

Party stalwart urges INEC to thread with caution on mail-in voting

Editor

APC governors salute Ganduje at 70

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More