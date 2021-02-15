Buratai, other ambassadors will make Africa proud – Don

The nomination of the immediate past chief of army staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), and other former service chiefs have been hailed as a step in the right direction in galvanizing the support of the international community in the quest towards addressing the security challenges in the country.



This was stated by Dr. Thomas Uzah, the head of the department of mass communications, Kwararafa University during a media parley recently.

He stated that the nominations of the former service chiefs were indeed a masterstroke by President Muhammadu Buhari towards utilizing their wealth of experience in service to the country over the years.



“The nomination of Buratai and others as ambassadors is a rare display of insight by the president because of the gains that would accrue the country in the task at hand. I am glad that Mr. President has thought it wise and expedient to nominate them as ambassadors and I have no doubt with regards their ability to deliver in the critical task before them,” he stated.



He further stated that the resume of the new ambassadors is rich and replete with acts of patriotism that would make any nation green with envy.



“The new ambassadors are no strangers to us and they are well-positioned to render invaluable services wherever they find themselves. I commend the president in this regard because Nigeria would be the ultimate beneficiary in this trying period in the country. We must admit that they are assets that every nation would want to possess because of their penchant for delivering results in critical tasks as evident in their performance over the years.”



“For a fact, Buratai stands tall from the lot and I have no reservations in his nomination. I am aware of his commitment to the Nigerian cause in the course of the several engagements he has had with the members of the intelligentsia community in Nigeria. He has always been robust in his thoughts and engagements which somewhat culminated in the establishment of the Nigerian Army University, which greatly boosted scholarly engagement in ways to tackle insurgency in Nigeria”



He averred that the nomination of Buratai and others as ambassadors would not only be beneficial to Nigeria but to Africa at large because of the strategic leadership role that Nigeria plays in the African continent.



“The new ambassadors would indeed make Nigeria and Africa proud as they have done in times past evident in the countless recognition they have brought to the country from wide and far. They indeed redefined patriotism and commitment to the African cause in the global arena so much to the envy of other countries. The nominations are indeed credible, timely and a welcome development.”



The university don advised the National Assembly to expedite action on their confirmation as time is of the essence in ensuring that they hit the ground running in their new national assignment.



“I am urging the National Assembly to expedite action in confirming the new ambassadors so they can hit the ground running in their new assignment as time is of the essence in this critical point of our existence. The National Assembly must rise to the occasion as the task at hand that requires a collective endeavor with the fact that the nominees are individuals of great character and love for the country.



“This is a golden opportunity that must not be subjected to the usual politicking along party lines. The emphasis must be on the national good which comes with its attendant benefits.”



It would be recalled the President Muhammadu recently accepted the retirement of Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and other service chiefs and consequently nominated them as ambassadors subject to the confirmation of the National Assembly.