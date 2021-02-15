COVID-19 guidelines: FCT court convicts 33 over violation

By Daniel Tyokua



An Abuja Mobile Court has again convicted 33 persons who were arrested and arraigned for not wearing facemasks in public places.



The convicts were said to have violated the the Corona virus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulation, 2021, as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.



While some of the violators who were convicted after pleading guilty to the charges read out by the prosecutor, were fined N2,000 with an option of engaging in supervised community service.



The presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni, after counselling the convicts on the need to follow the COVID-19 protocols religiously, she noted that those who pleaded not guilty would be remanded in a correctional facility.



She also allowed for those who pleaded not guilty to be bailed if they can meet the bail bond of N10,000.



The Head, Media, Publicity and Enlightenment of the Taskforce Ikharo Attah vowed that the enforcement team will not be deter in ensuring that COVID-19 is defeated within the Territory.

He noted that FCT Minister, hallam Muhammad Bello has reiterated his commitment to keeping the nation’s capital disease free.



According to him, the Chairman of the Enforcement Taskforce, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has also assured of his unrelenting efforts in giving the required backing to the enforcement.

Attah confirmed that ” 33 persons were arrested, arraigned and convicted. We are on track and will not give up.



The Mobile Court sits every day and violators will continually be arraigned. I think people are becoming COVID-19 fatigue, a little bit tired of wearing of facemasks, washing their hands and maintaining the protocols, but we will sustain the enforcement “