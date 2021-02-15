26 C
Abuja
News

Enugu govt to establish fertilizer plant, cultivate cotton -Commissioner

From Maurice Okafor,Enugu

As part of efforts geared towards massive food production in Enugu state, the present administration in the state  led by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is making arrangement to establish a fertilizer plant that will enhance crop yields.su

The state commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Mathew Idu dropped this hints while briefing news men on the various initiatives the state government is putting in place to ensure there is food sufficiency in the state.

He said the state is borrowing the idea from the neighbouring sister state of Ebonyi,where he monitored the operations of a similar plant mounted  for the state by a foreign firm.

Mr Idu disclosed that the state government intends to acquire and set up Agricultural farm lands across the 17 local government areas in the state where interested farmers can plant and harvest their crops within a specific planting season.

He disclosed that the state government have indicated interest in mass production of farming this season, having discovered that there are arable soils in which cotton can grow effectively in the state.

He disclosed that under IFAD (International Fund For Agricultural Development) project, five local governments in the state will embark on massive cultivation of Cassava and Rice. He mentioned Udenu and Isi Uzo local government areas as where the mass cassava planting project will be stationed, while Aninri, Nkanu East and Enugu East local government areas will be strong base of rice production this season under IFAD projects.

The Enugu state commissioner for Agriculture disclosed that the state government in its efforts to increase palm Oil production in the state has introduced a new type of palm seedlings known as ‘Terena palm seedlings’ which has the capacity to mature under three years to grow palm fruits from which red oil is extracted.

He advised farmers in Enugu state to always seek for advice from experts that are working in various departments of his ministry.

