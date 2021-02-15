27 C
News

Insecurity: Continue your reconciliation efforts, Cleric tells Zamfara Gov

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawallen Maradun, has been advised to be firm in his dialogue and reconciliation initiatives which his government and bandits started as they are yielding good fruits.

He should also make sure that he works with those who have the State at heart and not whose intention is to enrich themselves through the use of the banditry.

Malan Sanusi Ladan, a renowned Islamic Scholar in the State gave the advice while speaking to our reporter in Gusau, the State capital.

According to the Sheikh, the governor should not relent in his efforts to ridding the State of bad eggs who are always there to kill for the sake of accumulating Ill wealth.

He explained that no responsible government anywhere in the world will fold it’s arms and allow it’s people to be killed unnecessarily, and that on no account should it tolerate the destruction of peace by anybody, no matter his societal status.

Sanusi also stated that as a leader, God will ask him on how he runs the affairs of his subjects, the account he will give with his two hands tied.

He said the reconciliation that began about a year now, has indicated the seriousness and honesty of the governor going by what the people of the State are witnessing with regard to security situation.

According to him, without peace, there is no way for any development, both at government and individual level, therefore the government should be supported by all and sundry as it is a collective business.

He also advised that all hands of the people across the State should be on deck by coming together and assist the government in it’s quest to giving the State a new shape that will attract everybody so that normal life will return.

Commenting further, the cleric said it is disheartening that despite all the efforts being made by the government in bringing peace in the State, some people are there politicising the move, a situation he said should be addressed.

He therefore called on the governor to do away with such bad eggs and continue with the programmes, and that anyone found to be involved in sabotaging the efforts should be brought to book to serve as a lesson to others who may intend to commit similar problem.

